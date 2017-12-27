One year later: Mark Hamill tweets sweet tribute to Carrie Fisher

**One of the images in the tweet below may be considered offensive to some**

It’s been one year since Carrie Fisher passed away.

And to mark the milestone, her fellow “Star Wars” icon, Mark Hamill, tweeted a sweet tribute to honor her.

Fisher fell ill on a flight Dec. 23, 2016. Four days later, she passed away. She was 60.

The coroner later determined that the actress had numerous drugs in her system, which contributed to her death. Sleep apnea was another factor, officials said.

Fisher’s mother, Debbie Reynolds, died the very next day after her daughter passed. She was 84.

