Most power restored to west side, warming centers still open to public

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A fire at an electrical substation on West 41st Street left about 40,000 people on Cleveland's west side without power Tuesday night, Cleveland Public Power said.

As of 8 a.m. Wednesday, power in Tremont and the West Bank was restored.

POWER OUTAGE UPDATE: As of 1:10 Tremont restored and as of 2:42 Stonebridge and West Bank should all be restored. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 27, 2017

The City of Cleveland in a news release said it was changing warming center locations due to the outage. Michael Zone Recreation Center is closed, but Gunning Park Recreation Center will remain open.

“We know that power outages are always inconvenient, but with the extreme cold temperatures they are also dangerous,” said Mayor Frank G. Jackson. “Even though power has been restored, we are keeping all of our resources involved as we monitor the situation, and we are still encouraging people to check on their neighbors and relatives to make sure they are safe.”

The following warming centers will remain open until further notice:

Zelma Watson George Recreation Center: 3155 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44104

3155 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44104 Collinwood Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44110

16300 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44110 Gunning Park Recreation Center: 16700 Puritas Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44135

16700 Puritas Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44135 Lonnie Burton Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44104

Cleveland police advised drivers to treat traffic signals affected by the power outage as stop signs. All intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as it becomes available.