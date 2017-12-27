Missing: Alexander Eaton

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Alexander Eaton, 27, was last seen on Milverton Road in Cleveland on Dec. 4.

He is 6 foot 4 and weights 211 pounds. He has dreadlocks, a mustache and beard.

Alexander was last seen at a group home wearing a green jacket, burgundy pants and burgundy Chuck Taylor shoes.

Anyone with information should call Det. Callahan with the Cleveland Division of Police at 216-623-3138.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News

