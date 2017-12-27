Man gets revenge on ‘Grinch’ who stole Christmas decorations

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — A Texas man targeted by a Christmas decoration thief took matters into his own hands when the ‘Grinch’ struck his home Sunday night.

Ken Lamkin says someone stole roughly $400 in decorations from outside his home.

“It reminded me of the movie ‘The Grinch’ when the Grinch was going through the town taking everyone’s presents and decorations and stuff like that,” said Lamkin.

Luckily, he had surveillance video that showed the whole thing.

“We printed up some posters, put them up on some board, wanted to keep it in the spirit of things, so we made it like a Christmas decoration,” Lamkin said.

Now, his yard is filled with six screenshots of the alleged thief. He also has a giant projector screen on which to play the video.

The video above shows the burglar’s face blurred due to the ongoing investigation.

“Hopefully something will happen, and it will touch his heart, and he will change. Maybe he’ll return all of the things he’s stolen just like the Grinch did,” said Lamkin.