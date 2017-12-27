Keystone High School student killed in crash

CARLISLE TOWNSHIP, Ohio– A 17-year-old boy was killed in a crash in Lorain County early Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol was called to the scene on West Ridge Road in Carlisle Township just before 4 a.m.

According to the patrol, troopers found a Chevrolet Blazer overturned in a ditch. Kayden Williams, 17, of Elyria, was inside the SUV. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The patrol said alcohol and drugs do not appear to be factors. Williams was not wearing a seat belt.

The teen was a junior at Keystone High School. The school’s cafeteria and study hall will be open from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday for anyone who wants to come together while they grieve the loss.

“As we mourn this loss, we offer our prayers and deepest sympathy to Kayden’s family and friends,” the Keystone Local School District said in a statement.