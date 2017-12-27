× ID left at scene leads to arrest in deadly shooting of customer at Akron carryout

AKRON, Ohio– Officers arrested a suspect on Wednesday in the deadly robbery at a store in Akron.

The shooting happened at Luei’s Market on Hammel Street shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Akron police said 27-year-old Jarvell Henderson was armed with a gun and took money from the register. While he was fleeing, a customer, identified as David Dzatko, 59, of Akron, used a chemical spray on him in the parking lot.

That’s when the Henderson shot Dzatko, police said. He was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he died.

Henderson was arrested Wednesday morning on aggravated robbery and aggravated murder charges.

Police said he was identified because he dropped his Missouri state ID at the scene.

