LIVE: Hatch watch on again as eagles await arrival of second eaglet in Florida

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — Thousands of people watched via web cam Tuesday as a baby eagle hatched in Florida.

The little guy was named E10, and it stepped into the world at about 8:45 p.m.

The eaglet hatched from one of two eggs laid in November by Harriet the eagle, who has been nesting in Fort Myers since 2006.

There is one egg left in the nest, and a pip has been spotted. The Southwest Florida Eagle Cam Facebook page wrote: “Hopefully the second egg isn’t too far behind.”

Harriet’s original mate, Ozzie, died in 2015. She is now in her second mating season with her new mate, known as M15.

Earlier this year, people around the world were glued to their computer screens, when another egg belonging to Harriet and M15 hatched. That eaglet was named E9.