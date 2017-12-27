Frozen waterfall in Minnesota brings visitors, and danger, park rangers say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MINNEAPOLIS, Minnesota -- Extreme cold brought about a beautiful sight in Minnesota: A frozen waterfall.

We're talking about 53-foot Minnehaha Falls, which completely froze, thanks to below-zero temperatures.

A lot of people came out to see the phenomenon for themselves, and some even ventured out onto the icy rocks to catch a glimpse.

But park rangers say that the curious onlookers are not only risking their lives, they're risking a citation, since climbing behind the rocks is illegal.

**Information from WCCO**