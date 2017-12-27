Fox 8 Recipe Box: Pope’s Bloody Mary Paella

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clark Pope is the owner of Pope’s Kitchen. He makes a line of products including jellies, sauces, and Bloody Mary mixes.
He created a recipe for paella that uses his Bloody Mary mix for the tomatoes and the spice.
Pope says the recipe is easy and delicious.
Pope’s Bloody Mary Paella
Ingredients:
- 1/2 cup green pepper diced
- 1/2 cup white onion diced
- 1/4 lb smoked sausage sliced thinly
- 1/3 lb chicken breast cubed
- 1/3 lb shrimp raw peeled and cleaned, cut in half
- 1/4 t kosher salt
- 16 oz Pope’s Bloody Mary – Traditional or Bold & Spicy
- 2 cups Cooked Rice
- 1 tablespoon olive oil
Instructions:
- Heat olive oil in a pan over med high heat
- Soften the onion and peppers by adding them with the salt, cover with the lid
- When the vegetables start to soften roughly 30 seconds add the chicken
- After 30 seconds turn the chicken over and add the sausage and shrimp
- Cook for 30 seconds
- Pour in the Pope’s Bloody Mary Mix and stir together.
- Cook for 30 seconds
- Add Cooked Rice, stir together and replace lid
- Cook for 2 more min.
- Remove from heat and serve
