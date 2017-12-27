Fox 8 Recipe Box: Pope’s Bloody Mary Paella

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Clark Pope is the owner of Pope’s Kitchen. He makes a line of products including jellies, sauces, and Bloody Mary mixes.

He created a recipe for paella that uses his Bloody Mary mix for the tomatoes and the spice.

Pope says the recipe is easy and delicious.

Pope’s Bloody Mary Paella

Ingredients:

1/2 cup green pepper diced

1/2 cup white onion diced

1/4 lb smoked sausage sliced thinly

1/3 lb chicken breast cubed

1/3 lb shrimp raw peeled and cleaned, cut in half

1/4 t kosher salt

16 oz Pope’s Bloody Mary – Traditional or Bold & Spicy

2 cups Cooked Rice

1 tablespoon olive oil

Instructions:

Heat olive oil in a pan over med high heat Soften the onion and peppers by adding them with the salt, cover with the lid When the vegetables start to soften roughly 30 seconds add the chicken After 30 seconds turn the chicken over and add the sausage and shrimp Cook for 30 seconds Pour in the Pope’s Bloody Mary Mix and stir together. Cook for 30 seconds Add Cooked Rice, stir together and replace lid Cook for 2 more min. Remove from heat and serve