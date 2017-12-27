× Driver under the influence crashes into Rittman house, police say

RITTMAN, Ohio– A man was injured when he crashed into a house in Rittman on Tuesday.

Witnesses told police the driver went over a street sign before hitting the home on Fairlawn Avenue at about 3 p.m.

When officers arrived the 28-year-old Seville man was sitting behind the wheel of the Chevrolet Cavalier.

He was taken to the hospital. Police said he admitted to being on prescription medication. The man’s license was suspended and his plates were expired.

He’s set to appear in court on Wednesday.