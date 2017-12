Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BURTON, Ohio-- Fire departments in Geauga County responded to a fire at a car dealership Wednesday morning.

The blaze happened at Preston Ford on West Center Street in Burton.

Fire officials said an employee arrived, smelled something burning and called the fire department.

Smoke was coming from a basin in the car wash part of the dealership. Firefighters cut a hole in the roof for ventilation. There is extensive damage, but no injuries.