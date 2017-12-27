‘Erupted in flames:’ Cause of fire undetermined in widespread Cleveland power outage

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- Cleveland utility officials provided an update on Tuesday's power outage that affected nearly 40,000 customers on the city's west side.

A fire at the Cleveland Public Power substation on West 41st Street caused the outage at about 5:30 p.m.

"It basically erupted in flames. It spilled out oil," said Ivan Henderson, commissioner of Cleveland Public Power. "They determined there were some possibilities for some quick repairs. We did some rerouting of cable and basically, jumped the circuit."

He said the cause of the fire has not been determined. Henderson called the fix "interim," but said it could become permanent.

"An outage can happen at any time for any reason. We are confident this repair will hold," Henderson.

Electricity was back on for most of the west side at about 9 p.m. Some CPP customers in Tremont and the Flats did not have their power restored until nearly 3 a.m.

Temperatures in the teens with dangerous wind chills prompted the city of Cleveland to open several recreation centers as warming centers.

