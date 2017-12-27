Cleveland firefighter injured battling house fire on East 99th Street

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A Cleveland firefighter was injured while battling a house fire on the city's east side Wednesday night.

It happened at a home in the 600 block of East 99th Street around 9 p.m.

Cleveland Fire Public Information Officer Mike Norman said the firefighter was "moderately injured," but the exact nature of his injury was not immediately known.

Norman said two people were home at the time of the fire; they both escaped safely and were unhurt. Firefighters arrived to the house being "well-involved" with flames, Norman said.

There were no working smoking detectors in the home. Norman said the possible cause of the fire appears to be from careless smoking.

Officials are investigating.

