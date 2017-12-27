Chrissy Tiegen live tweets ‘Flight to Nowhere’

LOS ANGELES, California — A plane headed for Tokyo was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday after crew members discovered several hours into the flight that a passenger was on board the wrong plane, police told KTLA.

ANA NH175, which left LAX just after 11:30 a.m. turned around about four hours into the flight after crew members became aware that one passenger had boarded the wrong flight, the airline said in a statement according to KTLA.

The plane returned to Los Angeles around 7:30 p.m., about eight hours after it took off. The flight from L.A. to Tokyo is typically about 11 hours and 28 minutes.

The flight quickly became known as the “Flight to Nowhere” online.

Singer and Ohio native John Legend was on the flight with his wife, model Chrissy Tiegen.

She posted dozens of tweets about their experience.

Around 1:45 a.m. Pacific time, she tweeted that the flight was finally taking off again.

Here is a look at all the tweets she sent about the ordeal:

a flying first for me: 4 hours into an 11 hour flight and we are turning around because we have a passenger who isn’t supposed to be on this plane. Why…why do we all gotta go back, I do not know — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

So many questions and I have no answers. Either do they. This person must be mortified though — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

what is happening how do you know more than I do. I’m still in the sky! https://t.co/0c4q8TKcwN — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Lmao after all this I will have spent 8 hours on a flight to nowhere. Like we were all just havin a great time up here flyin in the sky watching gran torino time to go home now — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

This person is so lucky that we will all have to deplane. Imagine having to walk off alone. The shame! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I don’t know why I’m not more upset about this. The pleasure I get out of the story is worth more to me than a direct flight to Tokyo — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I won’t be able to sleep until I know how this person figured out they were on the wrong flight. That’s all I ask. 150 people have been majorly inconvenienced, please, just tell me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Why did we all get punished for this one person’s mistake? Why not just land in Tokyo and send the other person back? How is this the better idea, you ask? We all have the same questions. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They keep saying the person had a United ticket. We are on ANA. So basically the boarding pass scanner is just a beedoop machine that makes beedoop noises that register to nowhere — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

LAX —> LAX flight complete. Flight time, 8 hours and 20 minutes. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

ANA boarding pass machines pic.twitter.com/nmuqxZLIVG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I booked your return flight. pic.twitter.com/ShPIggZoeO — Kyle McMahon (@KMacMusic) December 27, 2017

According to flight attendant, male. Or female. https://t.co/nH5djFCBb5 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

There is a 20 minute interview before we can get off the plane!! This is my dream. Police! Talk to me talk to me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

they put our plane in a secure area. We can’t be near the common folk 😦 — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Still on the plane. Starting to get a little…as james franco in spring breakers would say… spicious — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

ok I’m officially ready to say something is up — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Police were interviewing all the people seated around the mystery person once we got off the plane. Why would they do this! I MUST KNOW MORE — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

no one will spill anything 😦 I wish I had more for you guys. I wish I could be your snowden — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

*quits whatever my job is to devote my life to this likely very simple mistake* — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I have been moved to a room with Bravo. Clearly the authorities are trying to keep me quiet so I don’t BLOW THE LID OFF THIS “SITCH” pic.twitter.com/ohhpCmjviG — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Sorry the video broke up. Clearly the feds are trying to silence me — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Was just informed that this exact scenario was what I made everyone do for my pan am birthday m — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I’m in a room with water and a tv! The government is using real housewives to keep me quiet !!!!!! https://t.co/ypPVjAF85C — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Yeah it’s a lounge but I like to call it a room for drama’s sake https://t.co/lBIglAqFBm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

They….they gave me ramen pic.twitter.com/0o9tk0wPrQ — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

We live here now. This is our new life pic.twitter.com/ero7e5kFOm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

I just woke up. Still here! — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

No one will answer my questions. I told them I won’t tell anybody but I think they know what’s happening here on the Twitter https://t.co/MlA69QUoHm — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Getting on another flight now oh bless — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Yoda is in a seat and they’re playing Star Wars music — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Hands down my favorite takes of the night. Not just 2 people wanting to go to tokyo for new year’s eve and sushi nope pic.twitter.com/axMO0bwdqf — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017

Taking off!!! Please don’t be the same menu please don’t be the same menu — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) December 27, 2017