Chrissy Tiegen live tweets ‘Flight to Nowhere’

LOS ANGELES, California — A plane headed for Tokyo was forced to return to Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday after crew members discovered several hours into the flight that a passenger was on board the wrong plane, police told KTLA.
ANA NH175, which left LAX just after 11:30 a.m. turned around about four hours into the flight after crew members became aware that one passenger had boarded the wrong flight, the airline said in a statement according to KTLA.
The plane returned to Los Angeles around 7:30 p.m., about eight hours after it took off. The flight from L.A. to Tokyo is typically about 11 hours and 28 minutes.
The flight quickly became known as the “Flight to Nowhere” online.
Singer and Ohio native John Legend was on the flight with his wife, model Chrissy Tiegen.
She posted dozens of tweets about their experience.
Around 1:45 a.m. Pacific time, she tweeted that the flight was finally taking off again.
