Cavaliers new uniforms include nods to Ohio, Guardians of Transportation

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Cavaliers unveiled their fourth new uniform of the season on Wednesday.

The gray Nike uniforms are a tribute to the city of Cleveland and are the fourth new set. They follow the white, wine and black editions, and are the last installment.

These gold and two-tone gray “City Edition” jerseys will debut on Feb. 3 at Quicken Loans Arena when the Cavs host the Rockets. Cleveland will wear them 11 times this season.

With “The Land” across the front, the jerseys also have details on the side panels inspired by the Guardians of Transportation, the sculptures that sit along the Hope Memorial Bridge in Cleveland. On the shorts, the state of Ohio sits in the center of the waistband and the Ohio flag is underneath a bottom flap.

“There is a cool new vibe about Cleveland and with the design of the City Edition, we wanted to make a bold statement about who we are today – a united community that is proud of ‘The Land,’ protective of our place in the universe and committed to defending our home court together,” said Tracy Marek, Cavaliers chief marketing officer, in a news release on Wednesday. “We couldn’t be more excited about introducing this new uniform concept to everyone who stands by Cleveland and the Cleveland Cavaliers.”

The Cavs debuted their “Statement Edition” jerseys on Nov. 24. The black jerseys are a nod to the turning point in the 2016 NBA Finals and Cleveland first championship in 52 years.

