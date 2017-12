× Woman taken to hospital after Cleveland house fire

CLEVELAND– A 60-year-old woman was taken to the hospital after a fire on Cleveland’s west side.

It happened Tuesday morning at a home on Blatt Court near West 30th Street.

Cleveland Division of Fire spokesman Mike Norman said the woman suffered smoke inhalation.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. It appears the resident may have been using the stove as a heating source for the home, Norman said.