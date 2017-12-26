Winter wonderland: share your snow pics with us!

CLEVELAND – The day after Christmas is turning out to be quite the snow event for much of northeast Ohio.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

And that lake effect is sending tons of snowflakes down into some of our backyards! Fox 8 viewers have been sharing their snowy pictures with us. We’d love to see yours too!

Click on the red bar below to submit your snow photos. Or email them to tips@fox8.com.

Bundle up and stay safe!

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga County until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect for northern Ohio at 10 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

41.499320 -81.694361