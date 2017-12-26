Winter-weather alerts in effect; chilly temps overnight

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Wind chills will go as low as -10 tonight and early tomorrow. If you have to shovel snow, take FREQUENT breaks.

Meanwhile, a wind chill advisory is in effect for much of the Buckeye State through Wednesday morning. A bitter-cold, Arctic airmass has settled over the Great Lakes. Also, a lake-effect snow warning (Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula counties )and a winter weather advisory (Cuyahoga County) are in effect until 4pm Wednesday. An additional 2-8″ of snow will fall tonight through AM tomorrow in these specific areas under the warnings/advisory.

**Check weather alerts and warnings, here**

With wind chill readings at 10 to 15 degrees BELOW ZERO, that flavor of cold can easily cause frostbite to occur within thirty minutes of exposure. Make sure all exposed flesh gets covered if you have to be outdoors for any length of time tonight and tomorrow.

**Check the full forecast, here**