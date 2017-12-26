Lake effect snow warning continues; Wind chill advisories for much of Ohio

Wind chills are in the -5 to 5 degree range but will go as low as -10 tonight and early tomorrow. if you have to shovel snow, take FREQUENT breaks.

Meanwhile, A wind chill advisory goes into effect at 10 p.m. for much of the Buckeye State and lasts through Wednesday morning. A bitter-cold, Arctic airmass has settled over the Great Lakes.

Also, a lake-effect snow warning for Lake, Geauga, Ashtabula counties and a winter weather advisory Cuyahoga County are in effect until 4 p.m. Wednesday. An additional 2-8″ of snow will fall tonight through Wednesday morning in these specific areas under the warnings/advisory.

With wind chill readings at 10 to 15 degrees BELOW ZERO, that flavor of cold can easily cause frostbite to occur within thirty minutes of exposure. Make sure all exposed flesh gets covered if you have to be outdoors for any length of time tonight and tomorrow.

