Second deadly case of bacterial meningitis in Tuscarawas County

DOVER, Ohio– A second person has died in Tuscarawas County from a confirmed case of bacterial meningitis, the health department said on Tuesday.

The Tuscarawas County Health Department did not release any information on the victim.

The first case was reported on Dec. 15. It claimed the life of an Indian Valley High School student.

“There is no reason to believe that the individuals had any contact with each other, and they lived in different parts of the County. More importantly, preliminary testing indicates that they were infected with different types of bacteria that can cause meningitis,” the health department said in a news release.

According to the Tuscarawas County Health Department, there are several types of bacteria that can cause meningitis, but most people do not get sick from them.

Babies and those with compromised immune systems are more susceptible.

Common symptoms for meningitis in adults include fever, headache, stiff neck, sensitivity to bright light, trouble waking up, nausea and vomiting. In babies, there is fever, poor eating, irritability and lethargy.

More information on meningitis from the Ohio Department of Health here