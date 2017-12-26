Poll: are you returning anything today?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

According to the National Retail Federation, today is one of the busiest days for malls across the country.

People returning gifts coupled with post-christmas sales is driving up the traffic.

Americans are expected to return nearly 90 billion dollars worth of holiday gifts. Close to 40-percent of people who are doing their post-holiday returns will do it either today or tomorrow.

Are you braving the crowds to make returns and take advantage of post holiday sales--or will you be staying home and keeping warm by the fire?