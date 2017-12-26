Poll: are you returning anything today?

According to the National Retail Federation, today is one of the busiest days for malls across the country.
People returning gifts coupled with post-christmas sales is driving up the traffic.
Americans are expected to return nearly 90 billion dollars worth of holiday gifts. Close to 40-percent of people who are doing their post-holiday returns will do it either today or tomorrow.
Are you braving the crowds to make returns and take advantage of post holiday sales--or will you be staying home and keeping warm by the fire?
