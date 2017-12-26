Police looking for felonious assault suspect from South Euclid shooting

SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio – The US Marshals Service, along with the South Euclid police department, is asking for the public’s help in locating the suspect in a shooting in that city.

Kevin Sacewell is suspected of firing multiple shots into an occupied building on Mayfield Road just west of Green Road on September 23.

Sacewell, 30, is 5’4″ and weighs 170 pounds. He is known to frequent the east side of Cleveland as well as South Euclid. He is considered armed and dangerous.

Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force is offering a reward for information leading to Sacewell’s capture. They can be reached at 1-866-4WANTED or by texting the word WANTED and the tip to 847411 (tip411). Tips can remain anonymous.