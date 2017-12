× I-90 east in Lake County back open after jack-knifed semi

CONCORD, Ohio– A portion of Interstate 90 east was closed in Lake County Tuesday morning because of a jack-knifed semi truck, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.

The highway was shut down from state Route 44 to Vrooman Road for about an hour until the crash was cleared.

At point, the speed limit on I-90 between SR 44 and SR 528 was down to 30 mph. It is now at 50 mph.