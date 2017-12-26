LIVE VIDEO: lake effect snow hitting eastern counties

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga County until 4 p.m. Wednesday.

A wind chill advisory goes into effect for northern Ohio at 10 p.m. Tuesday until 11 a.m. Wednesday.

ODOT has decreased the speed limit in Lake County on I-90 between State Route 44 and State Route 528 to 50 miles an hour.

Conneaut police are asking motorists to stay off the road due to the hazardous conditions in that city.

**Get weather alerts, here**

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

There could be up to 14″ of snow in extremely localized parts of Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga counties by Wednesday afternoon.

Significantly below-average temperatures are expected as well.

Here is a look at the frigid temperatures forecast through the morning hours: