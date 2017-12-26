I-Team exclusive video: did driver try to steal officer’s gun?

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained exclusive police body camera video showing how a pick-up truck crashed into the scene of another accident, that led to a tense struggle between the pick-up truck driver and police.

Michael Williams is now facing felony charges, including one accusing him of trying to steal an officer's gun.

Cleveland police were investigating a crash at Euclid and Wickford. Then, police body camera video shows another driver barreling into the scene.

As officers order the man out from behind the wheel, the encounter turns physical. Williams accuses police of trying to take his wallet, he accuses an officer of trying to kick him, and he tells a female officer he was in the Marines and she's "too short" as he's ordered to the ground.

At one point, an officer can be heard saying into his radio, "No shots fired." And Williams says, "Ain't no shots fired."

Police found Williams also had been driving drunk.

Williams is pleading not guilty to the charges. Court records show he just got sent to the psych clinic to be checked for competency to stand trial and sanity at the time of the incident.

The Court is also reviewing whether this case should go to a judge specializing in cases involving veterans and special programs for veterans in trouble with the law.