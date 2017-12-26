Firefighters battle flames, ice in early morning house fire

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire had to battle fire and ice early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters were called to a house fire on E. 113th St. around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Firefighters battled the flames for about an hour before getting it under control.

The temperature was around 12-degrees causing the water to freeze when it hit the ground.

Firefighters had to salt the area to keep from slipping on the ice.

Three people lived in the house and got out safely.

They were being helped by the American Red Cross.