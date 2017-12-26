Fire at substation leaves about 40,000 without power on Cleveland’s west side

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- A fire at an electrical substation on West 41st Street has left about 40,000 people on Cleveland's west side without power, Cleveland Public Power said.

A FOX 8 viewer sent us video which appears to show a transformer in flames.

The City of Cleveland in a news release said it was changing warming center locations due to the outage. Michael Zone Recreation Center is closed, but Gunning Park Recreation Center will remain open.

Additionally, the following warming centers will remain open until further notice:

Zelma Watson George Recreation Center: 3155 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44104

3155 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44104 Collinwood Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44110

16300 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44110 Gunning Park Recreation Center: 16700 Puritas Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44135

16700 Puritas Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44135 Lonnie Burton Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44104

The power company says they working to restore power, which they estimated could take about three hours. CPP also tweeted that they were working on an "interim repair" for the problem at the substation.

Cleveland police advised drivers to treat traffic signals affected by the power outage as stop signs. All intersections should be treated as four-way stops.

This transformer is the source of the problem. pic.twitter.com/GeH5A5YoIH — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 27, 2017

Our W.41st St Substation suffered a fire and power has been knocked out to the Westside. Approximately 40k ppl without power. Crews working feverishly to restore power but it's going to take a while. — ClevelandPublicPower (@clepublicpower) December 27, 2017

Stick with Fox 8 News and FOX8.com for updates on this story as it becomes available.