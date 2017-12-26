Dozens celebrate Kwanzaa at Holy Trinity Cultural Arts Center

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland is a city known for its culture, and Tuesday night, dozens of people came out to celebrate the African-American culture on the first night of Kwanzaa.

The event was held at the Holy Trinity Cultural Arts Center, hosting a community meal, entertainment and other activities for the whole family.

Organizers say Tuesday night was more of a spiritual celebration to kick off the Kwanzaa season, which lasts for seven days.

Each day is dedicated to a different principle.

Tuesday's celebration was about unity in self, family, home and community.