Dozens celebrate Kwanzaa at Holy Trinity Cultural Arts Center

CLEVELAND -- Cleveland is a city known for its culture, and Tuesday night, dozens of people came out to celebrate the African-American culture on the first night of Kwanzaa.
The event was held at the Holy Trinity Cultural Arts Center, hosting a community meal, entertainment and other activities for the whole family.
Organizers say Tuesday night was more of a spiritual celebration to kick off the Kwanzaa season, which lasts for seven days.
Each day is dedicated to a different principle.
Tuesday's celebration was about unity in self, family, home and community.