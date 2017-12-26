× City of Cleveland to open warming centers as bitter temperatures move in

CLEVELAND – A wind chill advisory is going into effect Tuesday evening at 10 p.m. through 11 a.m. Wednesday for much of Ohio. Because of this, the City of Cleveland will be opening four warming centers.

The following locations will be open for the next two days:

Zelma Watson George Recreation Center: 3155 Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive, Cleveland, Ohio 44104

Collinwood Recreation Center: 16300 Lakeshore Blvd., Cleveland, Ohio 44110

Michael Zone Recreation Center: 6301 Lorain Avenue, Cleveland, Ohio 44102

Lonnie Burton Recreation Center: 2511 East 46th Street, Cleveland, Ohio 44104

The centers are open 24 hours a day.

City officials also remind residents to keep an emergency supply kit stocked with food, water, batteries, flashlight and medications on hand and to bring pets inside.