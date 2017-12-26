Akron police searching for robbery suspect who fatally shot customer in parking lot

AKRON, Ohio — The Akron Police Department is searching for the suspect accused of gunning down a customer who tried to do the right thing after a robbery.

It happened at 4 p.m. outside Luei’s Market on Hammel Street.

Police say a man entered the store with a handgun and demanded money from the clerk. He ran away after getting an undetermined amount of cash.

A male customer in the parking lot, who witnessed the robbery, tried to stop the suspect with pepper spray or mace. The suspect shot him, then fled the area.

He was last seen running eastbound near the Parklane Manor apartments.

The victim was taken to Akron City Hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released.

Police say the suspect is a medium to dark-complexioned male, 5’3,” 130-140 lbs., with a short beard. He was wearing a plaid shirt, black Carhartt jacket, with blue jeans and white athletic shoes.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Akron Police Department right away.