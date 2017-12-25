What?! Pennsylvania woman gets $284 billion electric bill

ERIE, Pa. — Can you imagine thinking your electric bill is $284 billion?

A woman in Erie, Pennsylvania, actually thought that was the case when she went online earlier this month to check her bill.

Mary Horomanski, 58, told the Erie Times-News, “My eyes just about popped out of my head. We had put up Christmas lights and I wondered if we had put them up wrong.”

The bill stated she had until November 2018 to pay all of the money; her minimum payment for December was over $28,000.

Thankfully, the whole thing was a mistake. Mark Durbin, who is a spokesperson for Penelec’s parent company, FirstEnergy, told the Erie News-Times, a decimal point was accidentally moved. The error was fixed to the right amount: $284.46.

