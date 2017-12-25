Video and fallout from fight after Indians playoff loss

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CLEVELAND-- The FOX 8 I-Team obtained exclusive video from a big fight after the Yankees knocked the Indians out of the playoffs.

Court records show Joseph Luchese, of Niagara Falls, New York, was indicted for felonious assault. He pleaded guilty to a lesser, misdemeanor assault charge.

A police report revealed a fight outside Progressive Field between Yankees fans and Indians fans.

Video shows a melee broke out between the ballpark and Quicken Loans Arena. Cleveland police bike patrol officers rushed in. One man ended up in the hospital with head trauma.

Police body camera video shows a Yankees fan blamed the Indians fans. However, he also couldn't give police a description of the other fans.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors indicted Luchese, but they recently struck a plea deal with him.

Investigators found a cousin of the victim had started the fight.

A judge sentenced Luchese only to the short time he spent in jail after he first was arrested.

We called him, but he hung up on us.