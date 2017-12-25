Two killed in Christmas Eve shootings in Cleveland

CLEVELAND– The Cleveland Division of Police responded to two homicides Sunday night and early Monday morning.

Dec. 24 at 6:18 p.m. Kenyon Avenue and East 61st Street

Two 19-year-old men were shot when a group of four tried to rob them. The victims were taken to MetroHealth Medical Center for treatment.

Police said the suspects fled in a car. Investigators recovered a gun.

Dec. 24 at 8 p.m. East 117th Street near Buckeye Road

A man died at the scene of a gunshot wound. There is no suspect information available.

Cleveland police said a vehicle, which was involved in an aggravated robbery, was recovered during the same time period as the shooting. Detectives do not know if the two are related.

Dec. 25 at 1 a.m. West 44th Street and Carlyle Avenue

Witnesses told police there was an argument. The victim pointed a weapon at another person, then he was shot. The 29-year-old man was taken to MetroHealth Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.