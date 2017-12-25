× Thousands RSVP for Browns Super Bowl parade… in 2033

CLEVELAND– When you’re a Browns fan, it can be tough to be optimistic.

But thousands of fans are hoping to go to the Cleveland Browns Super Bowl parade on Feb. 19, 2033.

The description is simple. “Come celebrate the Browns first Super Bowl ever! (Figure this is the earliest it’ll happen.)”

More than 4,800 people have marked themselves as “going” to the parade. Nearly 5,000 more said they are “interested.” It appears the event was created in June 2016.

There’s another Cleveland Browns Super Bowl parade on Facebook. That one is set for February 2092.

This isn’t to be confused with the Browns Perfect Season Parade 2.0. If the team goes winless this season (and they only have one chance left), this parade will be on Jan. 6. In the event the Browns pull off a win against the Steelers in Pittsburgh next weekend, the money raised will go to the Greater Cleveland Food Bank.

