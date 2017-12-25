× Safe travels! Three Northeast Ohio counties under snow emergencies

NORWALK, Ohio– Three counties in our viewing area are under snow emergencies on Christmas Day.

A Level 2 Snow Emergency was issued for Huron County Monday afternoon. It was down to a level 1 a short time later.

The Huron County Sheriff’s Office said secondary roads are still icy and some snow covered.

Sandusky and Richland counties are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency, which means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.