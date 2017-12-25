‘Real Housewives’ star Luann de Lesseps arrested in Florida

“The Real Housewives of New York City” star Luann de Lesseps was arrested by police in Florida early Sunday morning on several charges including battery of an officer and disorderly intoxication, according to jail records from the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office.

The “Money Can’t Buy You Class” singer was also charged with resisting arrest with violence and with corruption by threat against a public servant, according to jail records.

“I want to offer my sincere apologies to anyone I might have offended with my behavior,” de Lesseps said in a statement issued through her agent.

“This was my first time in Palm Beach since my wedding and being there brought up long-buried emotions. I am committed to [a] transformative and hopeful 2018.”

De Lesseps, known as “The Countess” on the Bravo hit reality series, ended her seven-month marriage to businessman Tom D’Agostino Jr. in August. The couple’s short-lived and tumultuous relationship was featured on the reality show. De Lesseps was previously married to Count Alexandre de Lesseps; that marriage netted her the title of Countess.

De Lesseps is alleged to have kicked a police officer while intoxicated, stating, “I’m going to kill you all,” according to testimony the assistant state attorney gave in court on Sunday, the Palm Beach Post reported. A judge released de Lesseps without bond. She is due back in court on January 25.