Police looking for man accused of robbing Mentor CVS, fleeing officers in stolen car

LAKE COUNTY, Ohio — Police are looking for a suspect accused of robbing a CVS store in Mentor and then fleeing officers.

According to Mentor police, at around 4 p.m. Christmas Day, a man walked into the CVS on Mentor Ave., and showed the cashier a note, demanding money from the register.

He took off with an undetermined amount of cash and got into a light-colored, 1980s full-sized Cadillac sedan.

Shortly after he left the store, Willoughby Hills police officers spotted the car — Oklahoma registration HAB381 — heading westbound on I-90 near SR 91.

Officers learned the vehicle was stolen.

According to Willoughby Hills police, the suspect vehicle swerved across the gore from I-271 southbound to I-90 westbound. Officers activated lights and sirens, attempting to stop the vehicle. But, it continued to flee and exited westbound onto the marginal at E. 260th St. in Euclid.

The vehicle continued westbound on the marginal. The suspect did not stop for the stop sign at Murnick Rd. and E. 200th St. At that point, officers deactivated their lights and sirens and disengaged.

The suspect vehicle continued through the intersection westbound. Officers lost sight of the vehicle at around 4:19 p.m.

You’re asked to please call Mentor police at 440-205-3293 if you have any information on this crime.