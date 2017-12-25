Police looking for 97-year-old man who never showed up at family’s home in Medina for Christmas

PARMA, Ohio — The Parma Police Department is looking for a missing 97-year-old man.

They say on Dec. 24 at 2 p.m., Richard Thompson told his family he would be at their home in Medina on Christmas Day, but he hasn’t been seen since.

Police say Thompson suffers from dementia and does not have his medication with him. He is 5’8″ and weighs 178 lbs.

The vehicle involved is a white 2011 Buick Regal with OH plate number JAY2636.

Call 911 if you see Thompson or the vehicle. You can also call 1-866-693-9171 or 911 to be transferred directly to the investigating law enforcement agency or to hear the alert information.