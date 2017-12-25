Neighborhood group delivers food, Christmas cards to Cleveland police

CLEVELAND– Many officers are spending time away from their families this Christmas protecting the streets, so a west side Cleveland citizen crime watch group decided to do something something special for police.

The group delivered food to Cleveland’s first and second district police headquarters. They also gathered Christmas cards for the officers made by students at Louis Agassiz school and students from Mary Queen of Peace school.

Ron Graham organized the effort and raised $2,130 in donations from citizens.

The group provided 50 pounds of meatballs, 60 pounds of pasta salad and 30 pounds of baked beans, plus bread, rolls, butter and even hundreds of cookies.

Finally, the group also donated 300 stuffed animals so that officers can give them to children on domestic violence calls or during other stressful situations.

This is not the first year for this campaign and the goodwill keeps growing.