Missing: Donald Watkins

CLEVELAND-- FOX 8 is relaunching our missing persons segments with the help of Amanda Berry. We hope the segments will help loved ones reunite with their missing family members.

Donald Watkins, 53, of Parma, is 5 foot 6 and 130 pounds. He only has one leg.

He was last seen in April 2016 at the Pikeview Motel in Strongsville.

Anyone with information is asked to call Stronsgville police at 440-580-3230.

You can see the daily missing persons segment with Amanda Berry on FOX 8 News at 6 a.m., 8 a.m., noon, 4 p.m., 6 p.m. and 10 p.m.

