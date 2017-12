× Mansfield police officers involved in shooting after confrontation with suspect

MANSFIELD- Four Mansfield police officers are on paid administrative leave after a confrontation with a suspect.

Just before 7 p.m. Sunday , officers received a distress call in the 100 block of South Mulberry Street. The caller claimed that an intoxicated individual had slit their own wrists.

Shortly after arriving on scene, officers confronted the suspect. Officers attempted to use a taser but were unsuccessful. During the confrontation, the suspect was shot.

Officers administered first aid. The suspect was transported to Ohio Health, where he is being treated for his injuries.

The Bureau of Criminal Investigation and Mansfield Police are investigating the incident.