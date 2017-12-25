Lake effect snow warnings, advisories for parts of Northeast Ohio

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Lake and Geauga counties until 4 p.m. Wednesday. Lake effect snow will continue with up to 14 inches of snow in extremely localized parts of Lake and Geauga counties. Bitter cold and winds gusting up to 40 mph so beware of blowing and drifting snow.

A lake effect snow warning is in effect for Ashtabula County until 4 p.m. Wednesday. More than 12 inches of snow could fall in some parts of the county. There will be temperatures in the single digits Tuesday and Wednesday mornings with wind.

A winter weather advisory is in effect for Cuyahoga County from 4 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday. The heaviest snowfall is expected during the Tuesday morning commute. It will mainly hit the eastern suburbs. Cities in the county to the west and south will see little to no snow.

