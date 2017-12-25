Dreaming of a white Christmas? No need, it’s a reality

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is active for much of northern Ohio. A LAKE SNOW WARNING is active for Ashtabula County until Wednesday at 4pm.Several inches of snow is likely across much of the viewing area. Watch out for slick spots if you’re traveling through the day.

Sandusky and Richland counties are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency, which means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow.

Merry Christmas! Well, if you wanted a white Christmas, you're in luck. A heavy blanket of snow has befallen much of the Buckeye State. Snowy periods will continue, along with snow squalls over the Snowbelt. Up to 14" of snow in extremely localized parts of Ashtabula, Lake and Geauga Counties by Wednesday afternoon.

