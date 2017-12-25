Cuyahoga Falls 18-year-old surprises stepdad with adoption papers this Christmas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CUYAHOGA FALLS, Ohio-- You can't put a price on love. This year, one Cuyahoga Falls woman gave her stepdad an unforgettable Christmas.

"It was very memorable and exciting because I had something so big planned and only a few family members knew about it," Makayla Dabney, 18, said.

The college student wanted to find a way to honor the man who raised her since she was around 5 years old. After initially struggling to locate the perfect gift, Makayla realized she didn't need one.

"I had a dream that I asked him to adopt me," Dabney said. "My Christmas present to him was adoption papers."

She recorded the touching moment where her stepfather, Stephen Dabney, broke down in tears reading the papers that said he was now officially her father.

