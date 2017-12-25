Crews respond to house fire in Broadview Heights

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, Ohio-- Several area fire departments responded to a blaze at a house in Broadview Heights Christmas morning.

It happened at about 10:20 a.m. Monday on Broadview Road, just north of West Royalton Road.

Fire Chief Jeff Hajek said there's extensive damage to the house. He said they have no report on injuries at this time.

“Weather is always a problem when we have snow and ice like this, especially on a house like this that's up on a hill. So it did hinder us to a certain extent,” Hajek said. "But as far as the time attacking the fire, it didn't stop us or slow us down in any way, shape or form. Just made it a little rougher for the guys to get up and down."

The fire is under investigation.