Cavs, Warriors set for Christmas Day rematch

OAKLAND, Calif.– Stephen Curry isn’t expected back and Isaiah Thomas isn’t quite ready. So the Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers won’t look like they did last June or will if they meet again next June.

Their first meeting this season is on the same floor as their last one, the Warriors’ victory in Game 5 of the 2017 NBA Finals. The game starts at 3 p.m. on Christmas Day.

The team that won the title also won the Christmas Day matchup the next season after their two previous championship clashes. The Cavaliers erasing a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 Finals and then a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter last Dec. 25 at home.

