Willowick police: Man upset over Wendy’s order grabs cash drawer from drive-through

WILLOWICK, Ohio– Police in Willowick are looking for a suspect who they say stole from the Wendy’s on Vine Street.

According to a post on the department’s Facebook page, at just before 1 a.m. Christmas Eve, a man walked up to the drive-through window to complain about his order and demand a refund.

While the cash register was briefly open after the refund, police say he reached inside and grabbed the drawer with cash in it.

He left in a small, newer black SUV. Police say he is a black male, believed to be in his 20s, about 6’1″ and 190 lbs. He has dreadlocks that were dyed a different color at the ends.

If you recognize the man in the video, below, you’re asked to please contact Willowick police at 440-585-1234.