We love our Cleveland Browns offensive lineman Joe Thomas on the field, but since he’s been out with an injury, we’re loving his new gig … as a weatherman!

Thomas showed his meteorology skills ahead of the Bears-Browns game on Sunday by giving a stellar weather report from Soldier Field.

One of the highlights?

“If it looks like I’m turning into a snowman, that’s because it is snowing.”

Watch the full (hilarious) video, below:

“If it looks like I’m turning into a snow man … it’s because it’s snowing.” ⛄️ Our Chief Meteorologist @joethomas73 reporting from Soldier Field: pic.twitter.com/PkSu2TB8hF — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) December 24, 2017

