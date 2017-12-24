Snow forecast: What to expect tonight, Christmas Day and beyond

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is active for much of northern Ohio. Several inches of snow is likely across much of the viewing area. Watch out for slick spots if you’re traveling this evening.

The winter weather advisory is for the following counties: Summit, Lorain, Ashtabula, Ashland, Portage, Cuyahoga, Sandusky, Richland, Trumbull, Crawford, Geauga, Ottawa, Huron and Lake.

Sandusky and Richland counties are under a Level 1 Snow Emergency, which means roadways are hazardous with blowing and drifting snow. Be very cautious when driving.

Northeast Ohio will receive a few inches of snow when the kids wake up Christmas morning to see what Santa placed around their beautifully-decorated Christmas trees.

We haven’t had 2″+ of snow between Christmas Eve & Christmas Day since 2003 (14 years). It’s only happened 11 times since 1940.

Lake-effect snow is a good bet, if all the parameters congeal, behind the arctic front late Monday into Tuesday. The primary Snowbelt will likely have over a half foot of snow on the ground by Monday morning.

Here is your 8-day forecast:

Merry Christmas!!!

