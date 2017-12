Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PARMA--The Christmas Eve crowds did their last minute shopping on Sunday, but some had the strategy to get out early before all of the snowfall was expected.

People filled the Broadview Road plaza to get everything from last minute gifts to groceries.

"Some gift cards and Christmas cards and some last minute things," said Duane White.

"I just stopped in to pick up a last minute gift for a friend and I'm off to my sister's to get a spaghetti dinner," said Dave Najpaver.

Many agree that a white Christmas is cozy and even exciting as you watch from behind the glass of a window while underneath a blanket.

But sometimes driving in the snow isn't as fun, that's why the Ohio Department of Transportation is hard at work.

"We're expecting to see some accumulation so you are going to see a lot of ODOT trucks out there we are going to everything we can so folks can get to their destinations tomorrow," said Amanda McFarland, ODOT District 12 spokesperson.

McFarland tells Fox 8 at least 80 crews will be out plowing and salting the roadways in Lake, Geauga, and Cuyahoga Counties.

Winter weather is expected into Christmas Day, so she explains you will see the trucks if you are out.

"Plan for a little extra travel time because there is snow it going to be coming down at times and that can quickly reduce visibility and our crews are going to be out there working around the clock plowing and salting as needed to keep the roads as safe as possible."

Many shoppers say at least they were able to get their last purchases out of the way and avoid any potential mess.